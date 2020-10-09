Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina, Uruguay win in long-awaited World Cup qualifiers

In their first matches in almost a year, Argentina and Uruguay won their South American World Cup qualifying openers without doing much to impress their fans watching from home.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:16 IST
Argentina, Uruguay win in long-awaited World Cup qualifiers

In their first matches in almost a year, Argentina and Uruguay won their South American World Cup qualifying openers without doing much to impress their fans watching from home. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez each scored from the spot, but did little else to energize the empty stadiums of a region still hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messi netted the only goal of Argentina's victory over Ecuador at the La Bombonera stadium, while Suárez opened the scoring in Uruguay's 2-1 last-minute win over Chile in Montevideo. Paraguay was held to a 2-2 draw by Peru on Thursday. The rest of the opening games in South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will be completed Friday, when Brazil, possibly without Neymar, hosts Bolivia and James Rodriguez' Colombia plays against Venezuela. All 10 teams will be on again on Tuesday.

South America will have four direct berths in the next World Cup. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia, in that order, start as favorites for those spots. The fifth-best team can earn qualification through an intercontinental playoff, with Peru and Chile as strong contenders. The qualifying phase ends in March 2022. ARGENTINA Messi did have more liberty with his national team than he has had recently at Barcelona. Despite the goal from the spot in the 13th minute, he did not shine as expected and saw his two attacking teammates, Lautaro Martínez and Lucas Ocampo, waste opportunities in the match in Buenos Aires.

Messi's favorite partner with Argentina, striker Sergio Aguero, is injured. “It was a tough year for all the world, for us Argentinians. To be able to play and give some joy to people with this victory, beyond the match itself, is good to take some of the stress off," Messi said.

“What matters is that we won and now we have to keep growing, as we have done since the Copa America last year.” Messi, who is yet to win a trophy with his national team, had only two shots on goal. Ecuador threatened Argentina's lead at times during the second half, despite having little time to prepare under new coach Gustavo Alfaro.

Messi was allowed to play despite receiving a red card during the 2019 Copa America. The punishment was erased because it was supposed to be carried out within one year. Argentina's next challenge will be against Bolivia in the altitude of La Paz. Ecuador will welcome Uruguay.

URUGUAY Without Edinson Cavani, who missed selection because of his lack of action in recent months, striker Luis Suárez was expected to be Uruguay's key player against Chile. And he seemed set for that after opening the scoring in the 39th minute with a penalty awarded by video review. But Chile did not allow the new Atletico Madrid target man to dictate play, and made it 1-1 in the 54th when veteran striker Alexis Sanchez beat Uruguayan goalkeeper Martín Campaña with a gentle right-leg shot.

As coach Oscar Tabarez predicted, Uruguay missed its hardcore supporters in the Estadio Centenario. But just as the few staffers and players in attendance thought the match would end in a draw, Maxi Gómez struck from the edge of the box at stoppage time. “There's still a lot of uncertainty in these qualifiers, we just don't know how it will be,” Tabarez said, in a reference to the pandemic. “To play without fans affects us a lot. As long as there is no attendance this will not be soccer." In his celebration, Suárez showed a shirt that wished goalkeeper Fernando Muslera well. Muslera is recovering from a leg bone fracture and his mother died recently.

Uruguay will face Ecuador in the next round. Chile will host Colombia. PERU Peru striker André Carillo was the key figure of the match at Paraguay's Defensores del Chaco stadium. He opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a powerful right-foot volley, kept the pressure on the hosts and made Peruvians believe they could leave Asuncion with a victory.

But then substitute Ángel Romero netted a brace from close range, in the 66th and in the 81st minutes, to put Paraguay ahead. Carillo's powerful header in the 85th equalized for Peru, giving the visitors a point in Paraguay before hosting Brazil in Lima on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Paraguay will play at Venezuela, the only South American team that has never qualified for a World Cup..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Total active COVID-19 cases in India dips below 9 lakh after a month: MoHFW

For the first time after a month, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India dipped below the 9 lakh mark with 8.93 active cases reported on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The last time the numbe...

HC rejects PIL claiming EPF Act not being followed while enrolling members

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL which claimed that the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952 and the schemes framed under it were not being followed while enrolling members. A bench of Chief Justice ...

"Times are very difficult": Sena on ex-CBI chief's 'suicide'

The Shiv Sena on Friday said the alleged suicide by former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was shocking and wondered why no one was interested in knowing the exact reason for his mysterious death. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, It...

HAL employee arrested for supplying aircraft info to Pak's ISI

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL employee has been arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence ISI agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The 41-year-old man was supplying secret information ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020