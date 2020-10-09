Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hayley Jensen joins Hobart Hurricanes for WBBL season 6

New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen has signed up with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season taking up a fourth overseas spot with the team.

ANI | Hobart | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:21 IST
Hayley Jensen joins Hobart Hurricanes for WBBL season 6
Hobart Hurricanes logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen has signed up with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season taking up a fourth overseas spot with the team. The 28-year-old, who has previously played for both the Melbourne Renegades and Stars and the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, comes back to the competition after a hiatus during the last season.

Hobart Hurricanes General Manager Scott Barnes commented that Jensen's performance in both the recent White Ferns tour of Australia and the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup brought her into the mix for the Hurricanes. "The New Zealand cricket system has been great for Hayley, and I am confident that she will rotate into the squad pretty easily. She's first played for the Kiwis in the 2013/14 season, and to have notched up a Player of the Match award in the team's first World Cup match earlier this year shows just how much she has to offer," Barnes said in a statement.

Jensen joins a raft of new signings as the Hurricanes squad prepare for the WBBL village in Sydney, including recent Tasmanian Tigers recruits Naomi Stalenberg and Amy Smith, as well as Hurricanes stalwart Emma Thompson. Hurricanes contracted players Tayla Vlaeminck and Maisy Gibson will not be traveling with the team this year due to injury.

Hobart Hurricanes head coach Salliann Briggs is pleased to have brought local young talent, Amy Smith, into the squad. "Amy is an exciting young cricketer who made her WNCL debut at the age of fourteen, having a leg-spinner is crucial in T20 cricket and she gives us an option with the bat lower in the order. We'll have a large focus on supporting her throughout the tournament," Briggs said.

"With Tayla and Maisy not able to play this season it's been good to be able to bring in some new young talent. While they won't be in Sydney, we've got some plans for how they can still play a role in the broader team," he added. Hobart Hurricanes full squad: Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hayley Matthews, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa.

Replacement players: Hayley Jensen, Chloe Abel, Nell Bryson Smith, Emily Smith. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 35.5L seized, 5 held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs35.53 lakh were seized from three vehicles and five peoplewere held in Navi Mumbais Mahape MIDC area on Friday, said aMaharashtra Food and Drug Administration officialActing on a tip-off, three vehicles were ...

Unprecedented Global Movement 'Count Us In' To Mobilize 1 Billion People To Act on Climate Change launches in India

Count Us In will mobilize citizens to take practical steps that will make a significant impact in reducing carbon pollution and challenge leaders to act more boldly India is at the heart of the efforts to rally 1 billion people around the ...

IPFT develops bio-pesticide formulation for controlling agricultural insects

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology IPFT under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in collaboration with ICAR- National Research Center on Seed Spices NRCSS, Ajmer, Rajastha...

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature Soul will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020