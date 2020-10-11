Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wasps dismantle Bristol 47-24 to reach Premiership final

Wasps delivered an attacking masterclass as they thumped Bristol Bears 47-24 to reach the English Premiership final for the first time in three years on Saturday. The hosts ran in five tries to secure their 12th victory in last 13 league matches, with 37-year-old centre Jimmy Gopperth finding the target with nine of his 11 kicks for a 22-point haul.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 00:26 IST
Rugby-Wasps dismantle Bristol 47-24 to reach Premiership final
Wasps raced out of the blocks to take the lead inside 10 minutes after a beautifully weighted chip from Dan Robson found centre Malakai Fekitoa, who finished from close range. Image Credit: Flickr

Wasps delivered an attacking masterclass as they thumped Bristol Bears 47-24 to reach the English Premiership final for the first time in three years on Saturday.

The hosts ran in five tries to secure their 12th victory in last 13 league matches, with 37-year-old centre Jimmy Gopperth finding the target with nine of his 11 kicks for a 22-point haul. Lee Blackett's side will face table-toppers Exeter Chiefs in the Oct. 24 Premiership showpiece at Twickenham. Exeter moved into their fifth straight final after defeating Bath 35-6 at Sandy Park.

Wasps raced out of the blocks to take the lead inside 10 minutes after a beautifully weighted chip from Dan Robson found centre Malakai Fekitoa, who finished from close range. Gopperth added a further two penalties to hand Wasps a 13-0 lead before the visitors got on the scoresheet, with Luke Morahan finishing off their first attack at the Ricoh Arena.

Another penalty and a try from the influential flanker Jack Willis saw Wasps hold an 18-point advantage at halftime. Harry Thacker pulled one try back for Bristol early in the second half before Robson, Zach Kibirige and Matteo Minozzi went over late to seal a comfortable victory for Wasps.

Wasps have claimed the Premiership title on six previous occasions, last lifting the trophy in 2008. "I can't tell you how hard we've worked to get here," said Willis, who was a man of the match. "I think the first half of the season was frustrating for us.

"It's been so special what we have done since the (COVID-19) lockdown and we can't wait for the next couple of weeks." It was a day to forget for Pat Lam's Bristol, who had reached the playoffs after recording their highest points tally in a regular top-flight season.

"We made it tough on ourselves," he said. "This doesn't take away from the effort of the season, but unfortunately we have to take some of these hits on our journey. "It's certainly one of the games that will make us stronger."

Bristol can still finish the campaign with silverware as they face French side Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final at Stade Maurice David in Aix-en-Provence on Friday.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Apple's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K. - Telegraph

Apple Incs new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported httpsbit.ly33KGEXG late on Saturday, citing industry insiders.The iPhone, which Apple is due to launch on Tuesday, may not connect to t...

UN chief welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

The conflict in the border region, located in the South Caucasus, has persisted for more than three decades, with the latest round of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupting over the past two weeks.The Secretary-General welcom...

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as the third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country.The daily death toll from COVID-19 pe...

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020