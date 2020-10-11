Soccer-Celtic's Bitton tests positive for COVID-19 on international duty

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Israel, the Scottish Premiership club said on Saturday. Bitton was part of the Israel squad which lost 5-3 on penalties to Scotland in Thursday's Euro 2020 playoff game at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Earlier, Ryan Christie went into self-isolation after coming in contact with Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong who tested positive for COVID-19, while forward Odsonne Edouard also returned a positive result when playing for France's Under-21 team. "Clearly, recent events during this international period are very concerning and frustrating," said a club statement http://www.celticfc.net/news/18634. "The current situation has presented huge challenges for all within football and wider society which we do not underestimate in any way."