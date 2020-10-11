Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday. Overnight co-leader Laird was sensational off the tee, hitting all 14 fairways and nearly taking the lead with a birdie putt on 18 that found a piece of the cup but refused to drop, much to the Scot's disbelief.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 07:16 IST
Golf-Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Overnight co-leader Laird was sensational off the tee, hitting all 14 fairways and nearly taking the lead with a birdie putt on 18 that found a piece of the cup but refused to drop, much to the Scot's disbelief. The 37-year-old former champion sits 20-under par 193 for the tournament as he looks to claim his first PGA Tour title since 2013.

Laird's playing partner Cantlay shot a bogey-free round that included six birdies as the 2017 champion eyes his third win on the PGA Tour. The American said he expects the low scoring at TPC Summerlin to continue on Sunday.

"I'm sure by the time I get to the golf course the lead will already be more than 20-under," he said. "There's going to be a lot of birdies tomorrow." The low round of the day, however, belonged to Wolff, who needed a birdie-birdie finish to card a 59.

Despite putts that came close, the 21-year-old U.S. Open runner-up had to settle for par on both holes. Only 12 players have shot sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history. The shot that got Wolff's game going came on the par-four 11th when his 115-yard second shot from the fairway bounced past the flagstick only to spin backwards and into the hole for his first eagle.

Wolff remained frozen in his follow-through position after the ball disappeared into the cup before shaking his head and smiling. "You never expect to hole-out, but when it happens, it puts you in a really good mindset," said Wolff, who went out in the morning wave and headed to the clubhouse in the lead.

"I was a little frustrated on the front nine ... then those three eagles propelled me to the top." Wolff is tied for third with fellow Americans Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Austin Cook, who all sit 18-under 195 and two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday's finale.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia detains 60 Chinese nationals, 6 vessels for trespassing

Malaysias maritime authorities said on Saturday they had detained 60 Chinese nationals and six Chinese-registered fishing vessels they said were trespassing into the Southeast Asian countrys waters.Malaysia reported 89 intrusions by Chinese...

Trump no longer considered transmission risk to others, says his doctor

US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease...

Trump accuses Biden of 'shipping jobs to China'

US President Donald Trump has alleged that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in his previous capacities as Senator and vice president was busy shipping jobs to China, prompting the latter to hit back. Biden said Trump will be the...

Appeals court keeps alive for now Texas' limit on drop boxes for absentee ballots

A U.S. federal appeals court on Saturday issued a temporary stay that allows the Republican governor of Texas to continue limiting counties to a single drop-off site for absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election.Texas is a longti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020