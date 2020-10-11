Feel sad for CSK fans, Dhoni's side has been disappointing with the bat, says Sehwag

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stumbled to a 37-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), former India batsman Virender Sehwag said that the MS Dhoni-led side has been disappointing with the bat in hand. CSK failed to chase down 170 and the side was restricted to 132/8, giving Virat Kohli-led RCB a win by 37 runs on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium.

No CSK batsmen got going and the side was left to do a little too much in the final five overs of the innings. For MS Dhoni-led CSK, Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a knock of 42 runs. For RCB, Chris Morris scalped three wickets while Washington Sundar got two scalps. This was the first game for Morris in RCB colours.

"Feel sad for Chennai fans. This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late. Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down, played only 5 dots," Sehwag tweeted. While batting first, RCB scored 169/4 in the allotted twenty overs as Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 90 runs. CSK bowlers ended up conceding 66 runs in the final four overs.

CSK is currently at the sixth position in the points table with four points from seven matches. The side needs to win at least five matches from their remaining seven to keep the dreams alive of qualifying for the playoffs. CSK will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 13 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)