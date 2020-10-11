Chibhabha to lead 20-member Zimbabwe squad in Pakistan

Left Menu
The Super League will feature 13 teams, 12 Test playing countries and the Netherlands and will see each side play four home and four away three-match series. Zimbabwe Squad: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams..

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-10-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 16:43 IST
Allrounder Chamu Chibhabha will lead Zimbabwe in their upcoming limited over series against Pakistan starting with the first one-day international on October 30. Zimbabwe will be reaching Pakistan next week for the series comprising three one-day internationals and three T20 matches.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Union announced 20 players for the series which will be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Chibhabha, 34, has appeared in 3 tests, 104 ODIs and 33 T20 internationals since his debut in 2016 and bats in the top order and can also bowl medium pace.

He captained Zimbabwe in their last international assignment, a tour to Bangladesh in March this year before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all cricket activities. Blessing Muzarabani, who had put his international career on hold by signing a Kolpak deal in 2018 with Northamptonshire, has been included in the team's 20-man squad. The ODI series is important for both teams as it will launch their campaign in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which serves as a qualification for the World Cup 2023 with the top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the event in India.

The 50-over matches will be played on October 30, November 1 and 3, followed by three T20Is on November 7, 8 and 10. The Super League will feature 13 teams, 12 Test playing countries and the Netherlands and will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

