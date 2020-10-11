Away game is not much different from home game: Mount on matches being played behind closed doors

As the matches are being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea's Mason Mount said that an away game is not much different from a home game. "Yeah, I would definitely say the difference in fan noise is a factor because playing an away game is not much different from home because there is no fans. Home or away you don't really have much advantage. It has an effect," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying when asked if it feels easier to play games away from home than usual now.

Mount also said that fans not being there in the stadiums have a "big effect" and he misses the atmosphere. "Definitely the atmosphere. Obviously, the fans not being there has a big effect. The pressure side of it if you are playing an away game at a big stadium. Even playing at the Bridge you have the pressure that you need to perform. It is still there without the fans but they give you that extra pressure, because you want to perform for them," he said when asked what he misses the most about 'normal' football.

However, as there are no fans in the stadiums, Mount said players can listen to managers better and it helps them during the match. "I think it helps. Before lockdown and before anything happened, at times when the game was tough you couldn't normally hear them that much, but now you can hear them a lot and you know what the message is they are trying to get across, so that definitely helps in that sense," he said. (ANI)