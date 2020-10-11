MI beat DC by 5 wickets in IPL

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored unbeaten 69, while skipper Shreyas Iyer made 42 as DC scored 162 for four.

For MI, Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets giving away 26 runs. Later chasing the target, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored 53 each to guide MI home with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 162 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26). Mumbai Indians: 166 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 53, Suryakumar Yadav 53; Kagiso Rabada 2/28).