Alistair Nicholson steps down as Australian Cricketers Association chief executive

After serving as the Australian Cricketers' Association (ASA) Chief Executive Officer for over six years, Alistair Nicholson has stepped down from the post. "Nicholson has led the ACA with integrity and humility. He leaves a stronger, more mature and commercially robust organisation, having successfully navigated several tumultuous episodes in the game, earning the respect and gratitude of players and cricket stakeholders," the ACA said in a statement.

ACA President, Shane Watson, congratulated Nicholson for contributing to advancing the interests of both male and female players and to the evolution of both the ACA and the game, delivered under his leadership. "Alistair has made an enormous contribution to the ACA. He has always represented the players with integrity and his list of achievements is outstanding. His calm, mature and authoritative leadership during a number of challenging issues and his understanding of the business of sport have been at the heart of his contribution. He leaves with our enduring gratitude and thanks," said Watson.

Nicholson's six years at the ACA has also seen him deal with several significant issues during a tumultuous time in the game, with the death of Phil Hughes, holding the playing group together for two months following the expiry of the last collective bargaining agreement and the fallout from the Cape Town sandpaper incident. Reflecting on his time at the ACA, Nicholson said he was extremely proud to have led the ACA through the last six years.

"I've been humbled to represent our player group and I'm very proud of what we have been able to achieve in my time at the ACA. I have had to deal with unprecedented issues in the game but always tried to maintain principles of fairness and equity, representing the players as we worked to advance the interests of the game at all times," he said. "I step down with some sadness as I love the ACA and the game but I look forward to watching from afar and taking a break to enjoy a summer of watching cricket after a particularly demanding tenure, including most recently through COVID," Nicholson added. (ANI)