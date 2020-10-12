Left Menu
NBA: LA Lakers star LeBron James earns fourth Finals MVP award

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is named NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career, earning a unanimous vote 11-0.

ANI | Orlando | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:25 IST
NBA: LA Lakers star LeBron James earns fourth Finals MVP award
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (Photo/ Los Angeles Lakers Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is named NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career, earning a unanimous vote 11-0. LeBron became the first player in NBA history to win the award with three different teams and now stands alone behind Michael Jordan (6) for most Finals MVPs in NBA history.

In their closeout 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6, LeBron led the way with his 11th NBA Finals triple-double, recording 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on 13-of-20 from the field and 1-of-5 from the 3-point line. He previously won Finals MVP in each of his last three titles, winning in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat and 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The award caps off another impressive post-season for the 35-year-old, who passed Derek Fisher for the most playoff games in NBA history, playing in his 260th in Game 6. (ANI)

