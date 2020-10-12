Unnamed tennis player positive for virus

Unnamed tennis player positive for virusPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:14 IST
A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus
The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and "is currently asymptomatic." The tour adds that "a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player." The tournament starts Monday.