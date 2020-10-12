Left Menu
Rugby-Three uncapped players in 40-man Scotland squad

Updated: 12-10-2020 18:46 IST
Rugby-Three uncapped players in 40-man Scotland squad

Scotland have named three uncapped players in a 40-man squad for the conclusion of the 2020 Six Nations and newly-launched Autumn Nations Cup this year, Scottish Rugby announced on Monday.

Harlequins scrum-half Scott Steele moves up to the senior squad after representing Scotland at under-20 level, while South African-born prop Oli Kebble and winger Duhan van der Merwe have qualified through residency. Coach Gregor Townsend also recalled London Irish flanker Blair Cowan, who won his last Scotland cap in 2016, and Harlequins centre James Lang, who last featured in mid-2018.

“We are very much looking forward to coming back together as a coaching and playing group after such an unprecedented and challenging period in our sport and across society in general,” said Townsend in a media release naming the squad. “There was a strong feeling that we were growing as a team during the Six Nations earlier this year, making progress from game-to-game as well as building closer bonds within the squad. Our aim is to keep this momentum going as we take on Georgia and Wales before competing in the Autumn Nations Cup in November.”

Scotland begin their test programme at Murrayfield against Georgia on Oct. 23 before facing Wales in Llanelli on Oct. 31 in the rescheduled 2020 Six Nations fixture. The new Autumn Nations Cup begins in November with Scotland in Group B up against France, Fiji and Italy.

Squad: Forwards: Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti (both Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Cowan (London Irish), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors), Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (both Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray, Rob Harley (both Glasgow Warriors), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie (all Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh), Sam Johnson, Huw Jones (both Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Scott Steele (Harlequins), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors) (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

