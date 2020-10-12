UWW cancels 2020 Junior World Championship amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United World Wrestling (UWW) announced the cancellation of the 2020 Junior World Championship after its Executive Committee met on Monday. The UWW Executive Committee met to discuss the organization of the 2020 Junior and Senior Wrestling Championships in Belgrade.

"The UWW has decided to cancel the 2020 Junior World Championship because the conditions for holding this Championship are not met," UWW said in a statement. With regard to the 2020 Senior World Championship, 70 percent of the participating countries have confirmed their participation, hence, the UWW has decided to keep this event in Belgrade from Dec 12-20, 2020 but it will also depend on the "participation figures collected and obviously on the evolution of the pandemic."

However, UWW said its Executive Committee will again meet on November 6, 2020, to check the entry received and discuss the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic around the world. "During this meeting, it will be decided to finally keep this event or to cancel it," the statement read. (ANI)