Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open

Greece's tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open due to a "minor" leg injury. Tsitsipas picked the injury during the semi-final match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Friday.

"Hey everyone, Just wanted to say a big thank you to all my fans around the world who supported my Roland Garros journey over the past couple of weeks. My time in Paris was very positive and gave it my all out there in the semifinal against Novak said Tsitsipas in a statement on Twitter. "Unfortunately I've had a minor injury in my leg but I've had an MRI and examined it thoroughly. Following my doctor's feedback, decided to withdraw from St. Petersburg, take a week off and prepare for Vienna," he added.

"I look forward to playing there, in Paris and in London (just found out | qualified for this year and I'm so pumped to have the opportunity to defend my title there)," he further said. Djokovic had defeated Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 to qualify for the final.

In the final, Rafel Nadal defeated the 2016 French Open titlist, Djokovic of Serbia, on Sunday. Nadal beat Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to capture a record-equalling 20th major singles trophy to draw level with all-time leader Roger Federer. (ANI)