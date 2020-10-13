Left Menu
Soccer-West Ham sign Watford defender Dawson on loan

Watford were relegated to the second-tier Championship last season after they finished 19th in a season where Dawson made 29 league appearances. West Ham are 10th in the standings after four games and next play London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 00:09 IST
West Ham United have signed Watford centre back Craig Dawson on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Monday. Dawson, who spent the majority of his career at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Watford in 2019, has made over 180 appearances in the top flight.

"I'm delighted to welcome Craig to the club. He's a fantastic professional with proven quality and experience in the Premier League," West Ham boss David Moyes said of the 30-year-old. "It's no secret that we've been trying to add more quality to the squad in defensive positions, not only for the longer-term but also to ensure we are well protected right now.

"The opportunity bring in Craig on loan was an addition that will make the group stronger through this period." West Ham made unsuccessful bids to try and sign James Tarkowski from Burnley while Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori was also linked with a loan move.

Although the transfer window closed on Oct. 5, the domestic window is open till Oct. 16. Premier League clubs can trade players with those in the lower tiers of the English Football League. Watford were relegated to the second-tier Championship last season after they finished 19th in a season where Dawson made 29 league appearances.

West Ham are 10th in the standings after four games and next play London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday.

