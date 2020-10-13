Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Villiers made it look easier: Karthik

Asked whether Chakravarthy lacked support, the KKR skipper said: "I think at various points of time we had opportunities to create a little bit of inroads but they got away with a few shots...

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 10:36 IST
De Villiers made it look easier: Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav on a slow Sharjah wicket but skipper Dinesh Karthik said AB de Villiers made the game beyond their reach with an incredible display of power-hitting. The South African veteran changed gears in the last five overs, smashing six sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls to set up an 82-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. Time and time again to come out there and score 80 runs of the (last) five overs is not an easy one, but I think he made it look much easier than what it was," Karthik said at the post-match media conference on Monday. "If they had scored 60 runs, and you know the 20 runs could have been made a bit different between 175 and 195. Always chasing 195, on a slightly slower wicket may not be that easy." It seemed de Villiers was batting on a different surface as the other batsmen struggled.

"Sometimes he's a really hard batsman to bowl to, because of the way he moves around the crease. But today, he stood still and made sure that he cleared his left leg and got a lot of balls outside the ground. It wasn't that easy to bowl to him but overall I think, kudos to him for the way he batted," said Karthik. In absence of Sunil Narine, who was left out of the team after being reported of suspect action, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the most economical of the lot, conceding 25 runs from his four overs.

But the mystery spinner lacked support at the other end as KKR went in for an pace heavy attack, sidelining their ace Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav for four matches on the trot. Asked whether Chakravarthy lacked support, the KKR skipper said: "I think at various points of time we had opportunities to create a little bit of inroads but they got away with a few shots... The good thing was we bowled in good areas but they played some great shots towards the end." "It was a little bit slow as Virat (Kohli) mentioned at the toss. The wicket got a little slower, so I think it was an ideal bat-first kind of a wicket." In reply, KKR's top-order was routed by the RCB spinners -- Washington Sundar (2/12) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) -- before Chris Morris' splendid 2/17 restricted them to a paltry 112/9.

For KKR, opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 34 off 25 balls, but his new partner Tom Banton faltered and was bowled for eight off 12 balls on his IPL debut. But Karthik defended his decision to open with Banton in place of an in-form Rahul Tripathi who had impressed with an 81 against CSK in Abu Dhabi.

"Once you play Tom Banton I think you've got to make sure that he opens because that's where he is best at... "He's somebody who has opened in international cricket and done well. So that was the reason why we stuck with him as an opener.

"We know that Rahul Tripathi is somebody who's versatile and can adapt to any situation that he's being sent to," Karthik said..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Alto completes two decades, over 40 lakh units sold since debut

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said its entry-level model Alto has crossed 40 lakh sales milestone since its launch 20 years ago. Empowering more than 40 lakh Indian households, Alto proudly celebrates 20 y...

French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister

French government minister Marlene Schiappa said on Tuesday the government could not rule out imposing a curfew on cities such as Paris to curb the spread of COVID-19.Everything is being examined. Nothing can be excluded, she told LCI telev...

Argentina's coronavirus case tally tops 900,000

Buenos Aires Argentina, October 13 ANISputnik The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past 24 hours to 903,730, the countrys Health Ministry has said in a statement. As many as ...

Jharkhand Police detains man with 1,000 passports, Rs 10 lakh cash

Jharkhand Police has detained a person carrying approximately 1,000 passports and Rs 10 lakhs in cash from Ranchi. Superintendent of Police SP, City Sourabh on Tuesday said that the man claimed that he is a travel agent.The police have begu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020