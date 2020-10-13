Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bronze returns to England squad for Germany friendly

Right back Lucy Bronze returned to the England squad after missing last month's training camp due to an injury as coach Phil Neville named a 28-player squad on Tuesday ahead of the friendly against Germany later this month. "It's exciting to be facing top-class opposition again after such a long lay-off," Neville said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/oct/13/england-womens-squad-named-for-germany-trip-131020.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:36 IST
Soccer-Bronze returns to England squad for Germany friendly

Right back Lucy Bronze returned to the England squad after missing last month's training camp due to an injury as coach Phil Neville named a 28-player squad on Tuesday ahead of the friendly against Germany later this month. Bronze, who signed for Women's Super League side Manchester City this season, withdrew from September's training camp after she picked up a knock in the goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 28-year-old will be joined by Olympique Lyonnais forward Nikita Parris, who also returns to the national squad after missing the previous camp due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. England will be back in action for the first time in more than seven months when they face Germany on Oct. 27 at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden behind closed doors.

The Lionesses last played in the SheBelieves Cup in March, where defeats by hosts United States and Spain condemned them to a third-place finish in the four-team tournament. "It's exciting to be facing top-class opposition again after such a long lay-off," Neville said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/oct/13/england-womens-squad-named-for-germany-trip-131020. "Germany are currently ranked second in the world so there's no doubt it will be a tough test for us.

"It will give us a clear idea of where we're at in terms of our squad depth and development as we prepare for the home UEFA Euro in 2022." The Lionesses, ranked sixth in the world, will wrap up the year with a match against Norway on Dec. 1 at Bramall Lane.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Tsunoda the real deal for F1, says F2 boss Carlin

Formula Two team boss Trevor Carlin reckons Mick Schumacher is a shoe-in to race in Formula One with Alfa Romeo next season, and deservedly so, but Yuki Tsunoda is quicker.Carlin, who has teams in various junior series as well as U.S. IndyC...

New Education Policy will prepare youth for future challenges: Nishank

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Tuesday that the New Education Policy enables the intellectual development of the youth to deal with the challenges of a fast-changing world. The government has made a great effort to bring s...

Security forces recover cache of arms in J-K's Kupwara

Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Tuesday. The search operation by a joint team of security forces was launched in gene...

Belfast hospitals cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 rages - source

All elective surgeries have been cancelled across Belfast this week due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday as the devolved government debated whether to impose new restrictions.The Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020