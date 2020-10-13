Left Menu
No words to describe him: Firmino hails 'unbelievable player' Neymar

Brazil's Roberto Firmino hailed teammate Neymar, saying that the latter is an "unbelievable player".

13-10-2020
Neymar (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's Roberto Firmino hailed teammate Neymar, saying that the latter is an "unbelievable player". "Another unbelievable player. He was brilliant against Bolivia. He was getting back to mark a lot and he did amazing things with the ball. There are no words to describe Neymar," FIFA.com quoted Firmino as saying.

Firmino also praised his Liverpool teammates, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. "I admire Salah a lot. I love the way he plays. He scores a lot of goals. You wouldn't believe how hard he works. I'm very grateful to play alongside him and [Sadio] Mane, another magnificent player," he said.

Brazil on Saturday defeated Bolivia 5-0 in step one of their mission to reach the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Firmino had scored twice in the match. After winning the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Premier League, Firmino has now set eyes on the World Cup.

"So, so, so, so much. Much more than you can imagine. I've won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League. [The World Cup] is what's missing for me," Firmino said. "I have to keep working hard and dreaming, and we have to believe that this is possible in 2022. I'm immensely proud to be part of this Selecao, to play with these players, for these coaches. I have tremendous belief in this group of players and the coaching staff," he added.

