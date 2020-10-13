CSK set Sunrisers Hyderabad 168-run target

Left Menu
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 6 in 20 overs. (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19, T Natarajan 2/41).

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Electing to bat, Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 167 for six in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Tuesday.

Shane Watson top-scored for the CSK with a 42-run knock while Sandep Sharma was pick of the bowlers for SRH. The pacer took two wickets and conceded only 19 runs in his four overs. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 6 in 20 overs. (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19, T Natarajan 2/41).

