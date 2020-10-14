Left Menu
Dita named ambassador for World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020

Romania's 2008 Olympic champion Constantina Dita has been named an ambassador for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on October 17.

ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 14-10-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 08:59 IST
Constantina Dita (Photo/ World Athletics Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Romania's 2008 Olympic champion Constantina Dita has been named an ambassador for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on October 17. Dita competed at eight editions of the World Half Marathon Championships and earned seven medals in the process, making her one of the most successful athletes in the history of the event. Her double victory in Edmonton in 2005, taking individual and team gold medals, remains one of the highlights of her career.

"I was surprised (to win by a significant margin)," she said on her 2005 triumph. "I was running a normal pace but maybe the opposition found it very cold. For me, it was good weather. I love to run in the rain." "It was such a happy feeling to win my first gold medal at a major championship. For me, it was amazing and it was close to what it would have felt like to win a gold medal at the track and field World Championships. To win my gold medal was a great achievement. It gave me much encouragement to run better in other races," she added.

Dita did exactly that and three years later she won the marathon gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Along with her major championship medals, Dita was also successful at big city marathons. She won the 2004 Chicago Marathon and finished second in 2005. She also made it to the podium at three editions of the London Marathon.

Today Dita divides her time between her native Romania and the USA, and is still involved in the sport as founder and president of the annual Bucharest International 10 km. She still runs and last year she completed the Berlin (3:07) and New York City (3:30) marathons. She hopes to one day complete the full set of six Marathon Majors by running the Boston Marathon. (ANI)

