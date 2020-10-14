Left Menu
Development News Edition

Griezmann's past record for France doesn't guarantee his selection, says Deschamps

France's football coach Didier Deschamps said that Antoine Griezmann's selection cannot be guaranteed just on the basis of his record for the national side.

ANI | Zagreb | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:00 IST
Griezmann's past record for France doesn't guarantee his selection, says Deschamps
France's Antoine Griezmann (file image). Image Credit: ANI

France's football coach Didier Deschamps said that Antoine Griezmann's selection cannot be guaranteed just on the basis of his record for the national side. Griezmann has been struggling for form of late. Ever since joining Barcelona, the attacker has struggled to put in good performances for both his club and country.

The 29-year-old was player of the tournament and top scorer at Euro 2016, and was also a World Cup winner with France two years later. "I know you're looking at the last game, but look at his stats: 81 caps, 32 goals, 21 assists. It speaks for itself," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

"It doesn't guarantee him anything, like some other players who could have done better against Portugal. I know his talent and what he can give to the team," he added. In the team's last match against Portugal in the Nations League, Griezmann looked completely out of sorts.

France is currently in second place in Nations League A Group 3 with seven points from three matches. It will next take on Croatia in the tournament later today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: CBI seeks life imprisonment for ex-minister Dilip Ray

The CBI urged a Delhi court on Wednesday to award life imprisonment to former Union minister Dilip Ray who has been convicted in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Special Judg...

CBI re-summons three brothers of Hathras victim for questioning

The Central Bureau Investigation CBI on Wednesday re-summoned the three brothers of the Hathras victim for questioning. A CBI team, which is probing the Hathras incident, had yesterday visited the victims village Bulgadhi amid tight securit...

WPI inflation rises to 1.32 pc in Sept mainly on costlier food articles

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to 1.32 per cent in September mainly on the back of costlier food articles. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.32 per cent provisional for the month of September, 2020 ove...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020