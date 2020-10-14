Griezmann's past record for France doesn't guarantee his selection, says Deschamps

France's football coach Didier Deschamps said that Antoine Griezmann's selection cannot be guaranteed just on the basis of his record for the national side. Griezmann has been struggling for form of late. Ever since joining Barcelona, the attacker has struggled to put in good performances for both his club and country.

The 29-year-old was player of the tournament and top scorer at Euro 2016, and was also a World Cup winner with France two years later. "I know you're looking at the last game, but look at his stats: 81 caps, 32 goals, 21 assists. It speaks for itself," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

"It doesn't guarantee him anything, like some other players who could have done better against Portugal. I know his talent and what he can give to the team," he added. In the team's last match against Portugal in the Nations League, Griezmann looked completely out of sorts.

France is currently in second place in Nations League A Group 3 with seven points from three matches. It will next take on Croatia in the tournament later today. (ANI)