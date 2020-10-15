Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Parling defends Wallabies lineout after Wellington wobbles

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 09:30 IST
Rugby-Parling defends Wallabies lineout after Wellington wobbles

Australia forwards coach Geoff Parling has mounted a staunch defence of the Wallabies' lineout after a shaky start against the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Cup test.

The Wallabies lost three early lineouts as hooker Folau Faingaa's throws failed to find their mark before the set-piece settled in the 16-16 draw in Wellington. "People will say we lost a couple of lineouts but they lost a couple as well," Parling told reporters in a video call.

"So I thought we handled the pressure well at halftime and we adjusted well there." The visitors fielded a new second row with Matt Philip recalled for his first test in three years to partner Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who played mostly in the back row under former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

Whether it was a lack of familiarity or the Wellington wind, Faingaa gave up possession with a crooked throw in the 24th minute and missed his target on the next lineout near the All Blacks goal-line, resulting in a turnover, penalty and an 8-0 deficit. Faingaa had a better throw during an attacking lineout on the cusp of halftime but bungled the set move that followed it with a poor pass that led to another turnover.

The All Blacks subsequently ran the ball down the field for what should have been a try to Rieko Ioane and a 13-3 lead but the centre failed to ground the ball. Although Faingaa's struggles have been in the spotlight in the leadup to Sunday's second test at Eden Park, Parling backed his players and lavished praise on Philip and Salakaia-Loto for their ball-carrying work in Wellington.

"Naturally, (new) combos, especially on the defensive side of the ball as well, take a little bit of getting used to," he said. "We’ll keep looking at things but we’ll certainly back the guys who are in there to do a decent job."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

China raises $6 bln as U.S. investors overlook political tensions

China has raised 6 billion in a dollar bond issue that was offered to U.S. investors for the first time, according to a term-sheet reviewed by Reuters, just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. The deal, the fifth foreign currency denominated ...

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020,PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that every...

Rugby-UK-based Pumas pair to miss Rugby Championship due to documentation issue

Argentinas preparations for the Rugby Championship hit another speed bump on Thursday after two of their players based in Britain were withdrawn from the squad due to documentation problems. The Argentine Rugby Union UAR said on the teams T...

The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National

This is no ordinary road to the Masters. Instead of the tropical warmth of Florida in the spring, it starts in the hot desert air of Nevada in October.Instead of a series of PGA Tour events some 500 miles south of Augusta National with an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020