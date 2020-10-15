The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah. *Updated report of Denmark Open badminton tournament.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-PREVIEW Mumbai Indians start favourites against KKR; question-mark over Narine Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (PTI) An explosive batting line-up and a lethal-at-death bowling attack will give defending champions Mumbai Indians a definitive edge over Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash in an IPL game here on Friday. SPO-CRI-IPL-DHAWAN We always know Rabada and Nortje will get the job done: Dhawan Dubai, Oct 15 (PTI) Opener Shikhar Dhawan says his teammates at Delhi Capitals know it will be a job well done whenever the ball is handed to the lethal pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-COMMENTS Shreyas is in pain but is able to move his shoulder: Dhawan Dubai, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer remains "in a bit of pain" after hurting his left shoulder and a complete picture will emerge only after the arrival of his scan reports, said his teammate Shikhar Dhawan. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-MARYKOM Before fatherhood, Kohli looks at path laid down by champion boxer-cum-mother Mary Kom New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Expectant father Virat Kohli says he need not look beyond six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom when it comes to taking inspiration on how to strike a balance between parenthood and excelling in sport.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Srikanth sails into Denmark Open quarters Odense, Oct 15 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the Denmark Open quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IPL-NORTJE Didn't know I bowled IPL's fastest ball, heard about it afterwards: Nortje Dubai, Oct 15 (PTI) South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who set the Indian Premier League ablaze by bowling the fastest delivery in the tournament's history, says he was unaware of the feat until after the end of the match.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-EKKA Mix of youth and experience in defence will help women's hockey team in Olympics: Ekka New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Defender Deep Grace Ekka on Thursday said the Indian women's hockey team's back line has a good balance of experience and youth which will come in handy at the Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-IPL-DESHPANDE Tracing Tushar Deshpande's journey from Parsee Gymkhana to IPL via Shivaji Park Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) From standing in a long selection queue for aspiring batsmen at the iconic Shivaji Park Gymkhana to shining on his IPL debut as a pacer, Mumbai rookie Tushar Deshpande has come a long way.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-SCHEDULING Langer not in favour of fielding two separate teams for NZ, South Africa tours Sydney, Oct 15 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer is opposed to the idea of fielding two separate national teams in two different parts of the world for a Test and Twenty20 series to be held at the same time next year. SPO-CRI-PCB-BOOKIE Player approached by suspected bookmaker during Pakistan's domestic T20 league: PCB Lahore, Oct 15 (PTI) A suspected bookmaker approached a player during Pakistan's ongoing domestic T20 tournament, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MAHELA Mahela wants to continue with pace-heavy attack despite surfaces getting slower by day Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (PTI) The pitches in the UAE are getting slower with each passing day but Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene is keen to persist with their pace-heavy attack. SPO-BHIMANI Veteran sports journalist, cricket commentator Bhimani dies Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Veteran sports journalist and cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani died at the age of 80, family sources said on Thursday.

SPO-ATP-IND Raja-Ramkumar pair exits from Spain Challenger Alicante (Spain), Oct 15 (PTI) The top-seeded Indian team of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja bowed out of the ATP Alicante Ferrero Challenger following a straight set defeat, here on Thursday. SPO-FOOT-ISL-EB Fowler, Indian players to arrive in Goa on Friday for pre-season training Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) SC East Bengal's high-profile head coach Robbie Fowler and Indian players will arrive in Goa on Friday for pre-season training ahead of the Indian Super League, kicking off next month.