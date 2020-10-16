Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Last over was like 'deja vu' for me, says Pooran

Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran said that the last over against Royals Challengers Bangalore was like a 'deja vu' for him.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:21 IST
IPL 13: Last over was like 'deja vu' for me, says Pooran
Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran. (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran said that the last over against Royals Challengers Bangalore was like a 'deja vu' for him. Pooran came in bat at the last ball of the innings when Punjab need one run from the last ball. He smashed the ball for a six and handed the eight-wicket win to his side and grabbed the crucial two points.

Earlier in the tournament, Punjab got off to a similar situation in their first game against Delhi Capitals where they failed to score a single run in the last ball and the match went to Super Over where Punjab lost the game. "The last over started, it was like deja vu. Last three balls, one run it was like the Delhi game all over again but just the difference is that I was in the dugout. A million things were running in my mind, I was not clear, to be honest, what I was gonna do. I never wanted to be in that position. After sitting out for so long, I have to bat the last ball," Pooran told Mayank Agarwal in the video posted by iplt20.com.

Agarwal played a knock of 45 off 25 and provided a solid start along with skipper KL Rahul (61). Then Chris Gayle joined the party and scored 53 runs, playing in his first game of the season. "It was nice, I thought it was very important that we get off to a good start because the wicket was a little slow and the new ball was important. If we got runs with the new ball, it would make it a lot easier. So, that was the thought behind it and I thought if I get few of the middle then I will get keep going," Agarwal said.

Pooran termed Gayle the greatest T20 batsman and said it is wonderful to see his scoring runs. "For me, Gayle is the greatest T20 player who has played the game. When Chris is batting you always have a chance of winning the game. Once he is there, it is a different mood in the camp obviously. He started off slowly but he has not played cricket for a long time which is acceptable. He has shown once more why he is the greatest T20 batsman. It is wonderful to see him get runs," he said.

KXIP will now take on Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 18. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

China, Russia are attempting to erode hard earned gains of US: Esper

China and Russia are attempting to erode Americas hard-earned gains as they undermine international rules, norms and use coercion against other nations for their own benefit, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said. Speaking at a webinar o...

Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

The Google Pixel 4a and the newly-launched Nest Audio smart speaker went on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Specials.The Pixel 4a Just Black is available at a special introductory price of...

Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Tarn Taran district on Friday, police saidThe motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the distri...

Air quality 'poor' in Delhi

The air quality improved slightly in the national capital on Friday, as compared to a day before, but it is still in the poor category. As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC data, the Air Quality Index AQI is at 285 in ITO, 243 in R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020