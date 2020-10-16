Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain, Morgan takes charge

"...DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," Mysore said. "On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward." The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team's erratic campaign so far..

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:15 IST
Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain, Morgan takes charge

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement. "While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes." Midway into the ongoing season, KKR find themselves at fourth place in the points table with four wins and three losses. "...DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," Mysore said.

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward." The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team's erratic campaign so far..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Raksha Mantri Trophy for Command Hospitals of AFMS presented by Rajnath Singh

The Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS for the year 2019 was presented by Shri Rajnath Singh, Honble Raksha Mantri, on 16 Oct 2020. Command Hospital Air Force Benga...

3-4 Rafale fighter jets to join Indian Air Force in November first week

Amid the ongoing China border conflict, Indian Air Forces IAF offensive capabilities will get a boost as 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by the first week of November. This would be the second batc...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capi...

4 killed, 3 injured in autorickshaw-motorcycle collision in Bengal

Four persons have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a motorcycle on National Highway 81 in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. The accident took place in Sreepur Milanpal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020