Virus knocks out 3 tennis tournaments in Canada

Tennis Canada has postponed three Challenger pro events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization announced Friday that the Calgary, Alberta, and Drummondville, Quebec, National Bank Challenger men's events and the Fredericton, New Brunswick, women's event are off the schedule.

The Calgary event was scheduled for February; Fredericton and Drummondville were slated for March. Challenger events offer opportunities for pros who can't get into tour-level events.