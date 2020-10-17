Mumbai City FC ropes in mid-fielder Hugo Boumous

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of French-Moroccan mid-fielder Hugo Boumous from FC Goa ahead of the upcoming season. The attacking mid-fielder joins them on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

"It is no secret that I have had a very successful working relationship with coach Sergio Lobera," Boumous was quoted as saying in a media statement. "He knows how to bring out the best in me and I am delighted to be joining him and my new teammates at this ambitious club. I had a great last season but I want to get better and I want to win trophies," he added.

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera, on his part, described the mid-fielder as one of the finest footballers to have played in India. "His numbers and his accolades speak volumes about what he can bring to our team. I have worked with Hugo in the past; he has immense experience and guile for his age. "I am glad we could bring him to Mumbai City and I am expecting him to play a crucial part in us achieving our collective ambitions," Lobera stated.

The 25-year-old joins the Islanders on the back of an excellent 2019-20 season with the Goan outfit, which saw him win the ISL Golden Ball with 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances..