IPL 13: CSK opts to bat first after winning toss against DC
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:23 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals thrashed CSK by 44 runs.
Delhi Capitals are at the second position with 12 points in eight games while CSK are third from the bottom with six points. CSK made one change as Kedar Jadhav came in place of Piyush Chawla while Delhi Capitals have fielded an unchanged XI.
Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an IPL match in Sharjah.
Battle of equals: Virat Kohli's RCB up against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals
Iyer leads from front as Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 18 runs, move to top of table
KKR opt to field against Delhi Capitals
IPL 13: KKR win toss, opt to field first against Delhi Capitals