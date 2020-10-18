Mohammedan SC look to finish I-League qualifying campaign unbeaten

Having secured promotion to the I-League after a seven-year gap, Mohammedan SC will look to end their qualifying campaign unbeaten as they brace up to face FC Bengaluru United here on Monday. Mohammedan Sporting, who have won all their three matches so far and logged nine points, have already secured the top place in the points table. Even a defeat in their last match and a win for second-placed Bhawanipore FC (on six points) would not topple the Black Panthers, who hold the head-to-head advantage over their local rivals.

However, assistant coach Saheed Ramon reiterated on keeping their motivation and commitment intact for the last game of the tournament. "We need to pull ourselves together for one last game," stated Ramon on the eve of their game against FC Bengaluru United. "We want to go out of the tournament undefeated." "We need to stick to our plan, and maintain the same level of passion, commitment, and desire and get a good result in this last game before we move on to the Hero I-League," he continued.

FC Bengaluru United head coach Richard Hood congratulated his opponents on earning promotion to the I-League. "We congratulate Mohammedan Sporting on being crowned champions of the I-League Qualifiers. This being the official end to our season, we want to present our best 90 minutes on the pitch yet," said Hood. "For us, there is a whole world of motivation in seeing the tournament through with a comprehensive performance against Mohammedan Sporting." Mohammedan boss Ramon complimented his counterpart on bringing a tactical aspect into the game. "Bengaluru have a very good team and are led by an able coach. They play a physical and tactical brand of football. We need to stick to our plan and keep our concentration during the game as they have shown good technique in their last three matches," said Ramon.