Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:14 IST
Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from Saturday's La Liga matches: REAL AND BARCA NOT SO PRETTY IN PINK

Real Madrid and Barcelona each wore pink jerseys in their respective games on Saturday but the unusual fashion experiment did not turn out well for either side. Madrid, who wore their pink kit to show support for World Breast Cancer day, fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to promoted Cadiz, while a few miles down the road Barca, also sporting pink, then lost 1-0 at Getafe.

It was the first time the two giants of Spanish football had both lost league matches on the same day without scoring since May 6, 2000, when Barca went down 2-0 to Rayo Vallecano and Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Alaves. The twin results showcased both side's weaknesses at the worst possible time, a week before they meet each other in the 'Clasico', Spanish football's showcase game.

GRIEZMANN COMPLAINTS LOOK WORSE AFTER GLARING MISS Talk of Antoine Griezmann's best position had dominated the build-up to Barca's game at Getafe after the striker had scored for France against Croatia and appeared to send a message to coach Ronald Koeman for not playing him in his favoured role.

The Frenchman's grievances looked woefully out of place, however, when a glorious chance fell his way early in the game at Getafe only for him to blast the ball way over the bar. With Philippe Coutinho starting on the bench and Ousmane Dembele playing on the right wing, this was Griezmann's chance to really show that his troubling form for Barca was all down to playing out of position.

But he failed to take it and remains goalless after four league starts this season, making his 120 million transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2019 look ever more misguided. "You can't judge a player's career for not scoring one chance, but Griezmann's opportunities are drying up and his dream of succeeding at Barca is drifting further and further away," said Catalan newspaper Sport.

ZIDANE NO LONGER ABLE TO RELY ON MADRID FRINGE PLAYERS Real coach Zinedine Zidane has long been an advocate of rotating his squad to keep his top players sharp, but the harrowing first half display against Cadiz showed this policy is now fraught with risk.

The Frenchman hauled off three players plus an injured Sergio Ramos at the start of the second half after his side had conceded five clear chances to Cadiz and he later remarked that Madrid were lucky to not be 3-0 down by halftime. Zidane had great success rotating his side in the double winning season of 2016/2017 when the likes of Lucas Vazquez and Isco used to shine when given the chance, but both players were quickly hooked at halftime after poor displays in the 1-0 loss.

Marcelo meanwhile offered little of the defensive security first choice Ferland Mendy provides, while Nacho Fernandez's days as a reliable replacement seem a thing of the past, as he was bossed around by Cadiz midfielder Alex, his own younger brother.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Tension at Assam-Mizoram border as several injured in violent clash

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several, a police officer in Aizawl said. The situation is now under control in the area, which is in Ko...

US News Roundup: Trump heads to Michigan; Biden edges Trump in TV ratings for dueling town halls and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump and Biden to court early voters as U.S. campaign gathers steamU.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will court early voters as their campaigns ste...

Sellers from tier II towns and beyond see jump in orders in Flipkart, Amazon festive sale

Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India on Sunday said lakhs of sellers, including a significant chunk from tier II cities and beyond, have received orders during the initial days of festive sale on their platforms. The festive season sees ...

Health News Roundup: Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs; Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseasesChinas top legislative body passed a new biosecurity law aimed at preventing and managing infectious diseases, state news agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020