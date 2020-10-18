Left Menu
Development News Edition

Getting Warner out in Super Over was special: Ferguson

"Getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over," Ferguson said when asked about his favourite wicket in the match. "It's great having Morgs (Eoin Morgan) at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:39 IST
Getting Warner out in Super Over was special: Ferguson
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@bbctms)

He decisively turned the match in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour with his exceptional bowling and no wonder Lockie Ferguson's favourite moment was dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner off the first ball of the Super Over. The Kiwi paceman bowled Warner with a full length delivery and Abdul Samad with a yorker respectively while conceded only two runs in the Super Over. This was after he took three wickets in Sunrisers Hyederabad's chase in the regulation time. KKR easily scored the required three runs to earn a much-needed win. "Getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over," Ferguson said when asked about his favourite wicket in the match.

"It's great having Morgs (Eoin Morgan) at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game. Look we'll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket. It was nice to put the icing on the cake after the batsmen's effort," he said. KKR skipper Morgan was relieved man after the win.

"For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding. We've been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, didn't happen against Mumbai; today we were competitive," he said. Talking about Andre Russell, who bowled the final over and managed to drag the contest to the Super Over, Morgan said, "Dre went off the field, we thought he was injured. He came back on and said he could bowl." "I think he showed a lot of character to get us to the Super Over after not starting well. He's a superstar player for us. Hopefully we an gather up some momentum after this." Losing skipper Warner was at a loss of words to explain his feelings.

"I don't know where to start. At the end of the day, we probably leaked a few too many in the middle overs and at the back end. For us it's about finishing games and we've failed the last 2-3 occasions," he said. Warner said he does not think he made a wrong call by asking KKR to bat first on this wicket.

"Not at all in two minds about bowling first. I thought this was a nice wicket that wouldn't change and to be fair it didn't. 165 was about par. We lost wickets at crucial times again. Kane had to open because he had a slight niggle with his adductor. Will need some physio work," he said.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

300 Congress members including Harish Rawat booked for holding rally in Haridwar

Three hundred Congress leaders and workers including former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat have been booked under Disaster Management Act for holding a rally in Haridwar on October 17. Harish Rawat and Congress leaders took out a m...

IPL 13: Warner 'quite disappointed' as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat

After suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH skipper David Warner said he is quite disappointed as his side came too close to the victory in all the last three games but failed to get ...

PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency i...

NC, PDP befooling people in name of 'Gupkar alliance': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday claimed that the NC and the PDP are befooling people in the name of Gupkar alliance and said his party is promise-bound to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Kashmiri mains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020