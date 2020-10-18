Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeje Lalpekhlua joins SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal also announced the signing of Scottish defender Danny Fox and German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann. Fox, 34, is a veteran defender who has played for Burnley and Southampton in the English Premier League.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:47 IST
Jeje Lalpekhlua joins SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal on Sunday announced the signing of national team striker Jeje Lalphekhlua ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. The 29-year-old Jeje has played more than 50 matches for India since making his debut in 2011. He was a free agent after leaving Chennaiyin FC earlier this year.

Jeje has scored 94 goals in 251 matches in Indian club football. SC East Bengal also announced the signing of Scottish defender Danny Fox and German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann.

Fox, 34, is a veteran defender who has played for Burnley and Southampton in the English Premier League. A Coventry City star, Fox joins SC East Bengal from Wigan Athletic. Fox joined Coventry City in the English Championship from Walsall in 2008, playing 57 league games and scoring six goals before being snapped up by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

After his stints with Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League, he moved to Nottingham Forest in the Championship ahead of a move to Wigan. "Having rubbed shoulders with the very best in the Premier League, I would be in a position to share my experience with the squad and the challenge of representing the best club in India motivates me no bounds," Fox said. "For the fans out there, we know your passion towards the club and we would go the yard to ensure the smiles are always intact," Fox said.

German midfielder Matti Steinman also joins the red and gold brigade from A-League side Wellington Phoenix FC. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has played in Bundesliga for Hamburger SV in the 2018-19 season. "I am really looking forward to adding to the strength of SC East Bengal, which is already a top side in India. "I have been doing a lot of reading on the club and football in India, and the project under Robbie excites me. I cannot wait to get going, for us and the millions of fans we have across the world," Matti said.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

300 Congress members including Harish Rawat booked for holding rally in Haridwar

Three hundred Congress leaders and workers including former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat have been booked under Disaster Management Act for holding a rally in Haridwar on October 17. Harish Rawat and Congress leaders took out a m...

IPL 13: Warner 'quite disappointed' as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat

After suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH skipper David Warner said he is quite disappointed as his side came too close to the victory in all the last three games but failed to get ...

PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency i...

NC, PDP befooling people in name of 'Gupkar alliance': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday claimed that the NC and the PDP are befooling people in the name of Gupkar alliance and said his party is promise-bound to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Kashmiri mains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020