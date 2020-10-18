Brighton announce signing of Danny Welbeck

Brighton on Sunday announced the signing of Danny Welbeck, who has put pen to paper on a one-year deal. "Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Danny Welbeck. The former Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford forward has agreed a one-year deal with Albion," the club said in a statement.

The 29-year-old began his career at Old Trafford. He played close to 100 games for both United and Arsenal. He has 42 caps for England and has scored 16 times for his country. Head coach Graham Potter said they are thrilled to add Welbeck to their squad.

"We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options," the club's official website quoted Potter as saying. "He's got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality," he added. (ANI)