Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brighton announce signing of Danny Welbeck

Brighton on Sunday announced the signing of Danny Welbeck, who has put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

ANI | Brighton | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:40 IST
Brighton announce signing of Danny Welbeck
Brighton logo . Image Credit: ANI

Brighton on Sunday announced the signing of Danny Welbeck, who has put pen to paper on a one-year deal. "Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Danny Welbeck. The former Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford forward has agreed a one-year deal with Albion," the club said in a statement.

The 29-year-old began his career at Old Trafford. He played close to 100 games for both United and Arsenal. He has 42 caps for England and has scored 16 times for his country. Head coach Graham Potter said they are thrilled to add Welbeck to their squad.

"We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options," the club's official website quoted Potter as saying. "He's got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here. The song Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar has been prepared by the partys social media team, a statement from the B...

Tens of thousands rally against Pakistani government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied on Sunday in the city of Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.Nine major o...

Schalke apologizes for racist abuse of Dortmund's Moukoko

Schalke has apologized for its fans racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs under-19 sides on Sunday. Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults, Schal...

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with 51.74 of votes, said Narin Ferdi Sefik, head of the electoral board.Tatar, 60, was facing Mustafa Akinci, the 72-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020