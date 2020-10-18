Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB is not paying extra money to Zimbabwe players for coming to Pakistan

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s in Rawalpindi and Lahore between October 30 and November 10. PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in 2015 and thereafter the PCB had to pay money to Zimbabwe, a World eleven and the West Indies players to compete in Pakistan but it was not the case this time.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:03 IST
PCB is not paying extra money to Zimbabwe players for coming to Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asserted that it is not paying any extra money to the Zimbabwe team to tour the country for the upcoming ODI and T20 series. Zimbabwe are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s in Rawalpindi and Lahore between October 30 and November 10.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in 2015 and thereafter the PCB had to pay money to Zimbabwe, a World eleven and the West Indies players to compete in Pakistan but it was not the case this time. "We believe that was the right move then and was done to build confidence in the visiting players, the cricket boards and to help revive cricket in Pakistan. However, the PCB has moved on very quickly from this," he said. "The need to entice international players to Pakistan by offering handsome financial rewards is now firmly behind us. Instead, the PCB will invest these valuable funds into our women's cricket, upgrading our infrastructure, improving domestic and international player contracts and developing world-class coach education programmes," Khan added.

Apparently the PCB which was then run by Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi paid USD 12,500 to each Zimbabwe player in 2015, while each member of the World XI received up to USD 100,000 in 2017. The PCB also paid the West Indies side in excess of USD 250,000 in 2018 to play three T20Is in Karachi. In addition, the ICC paid an independent security firm USD 1.2million over three years as part of its contribution for the resumption of cricket in Pakistan. Khan said the biggest progress was that now Test cricket had finally returned to Pakistan with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh playing five-day matches last season. Additionally, an MCC team toured Lahore last year after 48 years.

The PCB also hosted the entire fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League in the country, this year. Khan said the decision by Cricket South Africa to send a delegation to Pakistan next month for inspection and assessment for a planned visit in January and talks with the English Cricket Board to send their team to play three T20 matches in January next year were positive developments for Pakistan cricket.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board's positive intent for visiting Pakistan for a short three T20I series in January 2021 is a clear indicator that after the 2019-2020 season, international teams can feel very confident coming to Pakistan, fully aware that our safety and security provisions are robust and our hospitality remains second to none," the PCB CEO said. "We have scheduled home series against Zimbabwe, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and England in the next two years. These series will surely provide the cricket fans and followers plenty of quality cricket, thrill and excitement, which will be extremely pleasing and satisfying for us," he said.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Healthcare workers, high-risk people will get priority for COVID-19 vaccine in New York -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that healthcare workers and high-risk populations, including some long-term care residents, would get priority in his state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and available.Accor...

Oppn parties attack Kerala govt over Union Min's COVID-19 spike remark

The Opposition parties in Kerala on Sunday hit out at the Left government over Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhans comments on the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, and alleged that the health sector reflects thetrue picture of the sta...

Slovak government sets plans for mass COVID-19 testing amid surge

The Slovak government on Sunday approved plans to use up to 8,000 armed forces personnel to support mass testing of the population for COVID-19 as it battles a surge of infections. The country of 5.5 million wants to test people over the ag...

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here. The song Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar has been prepared by the partys social media team, a statement from the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020