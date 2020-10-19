Dawid Malan joins Hobart Hurricanes for BBL

England's Dawid Malan has joined Hobart Hurricanes for the next season of the Big Bash League (BBL). "The current world number one ranked ICC T20I batsman Dawid Malan will be playing in purple this summer. The 33-year-old Englishman has accepted one of the team's international contracts and will be joining the already strong big-hitting line-up," the team said in a statement.

Malan took the ICC T20I batting top spot during England's campaign against Australia during September in Southampton. After joining the team, Malan said he is excited to be a part of the Hobart Hurricanes.

"The Big Bash is recognised as one of the leading T20 leagues in the world, and I'm excited to be joining the Hurricanes. I love the whole ethos of Australian sport, and really enjoy playing in front of Aussie crowds," Hobart Hurricanes' official website quoted Malan as saying. Hobart Hurricanes Head Coach Adam Griffith said Malan will fit the group very well.

"I'm very excited to have someone of Dawid's talent and experience join the team. He is a proven performer at T20 cricket on the international stage and I'm looking forward to seeing him hopefully replicate that for the Hurricanes," Griffith said. "I spent some time with him when he was playing at Middlesex and he will fit into our group very well," he added. (ANI)