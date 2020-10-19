Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dawid Malan joins Hobart Hurricanes for BBL

England's Dawid Malan has joined Hobart Hurricanes for the next season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Tasmania | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:19 IST
Dawid Malan joins Hobart Hurricanes for BBL
Dawid Malan (Photo/ Hobart Hurricanes Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

England's Dawid Malan has joined Hobart Hurricanes for the next season of the Big Bash League (BBL). "The current world number one ranked ICC T20I batsman Dawid Malan will be playing in purple this summer. The 33-year-old Englishman has accepted one of the team's international contracts and will be joining the already strong big-hitting line-up," the team said in a statement.

Malan took the ICC T20I batting top spot during England's campaign against Australia during September in Southampton. After joining the team, Malan said he is excited to be a part of the Hobart Hurricanes.

"The Big Bash is recognised as one of the leading T20 leagues in the world, and I'm excited to be joining the Hurricanes. I love the whole ethos of Australian sport, and really enjoy playing in front of Aussie crowds," Hobart Hurricanes' official website quoted Malan as saying. Hobart Hurricanes Head Coach Adam Griffith said Malan will fit the group very well.

"I'm very excited to have someone of Dawid's talent and experience join the team. He is a proven performer at T20 cricket on the international stage and I'm looking forward to seeing him hopefully replicate that for the Hurricanes," Griffith said. "I spent some time with him when he was playing at Middlesex and he will fit into our group very well," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip FT...

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt angry and upset going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challe...

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund...

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020