Left Menu
Development News Edition

Successful hosting of IPL in UAE big boost for T10 league: Haroon Lorgat

This year's Indian Premier League has more significance than just eight top-quality franchises coming together to fight for ultimate glory. In the post-corona world, the successful hosting of the league also means that it opens the door for a return of full-fledged cricketing action.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:07 IST
Successful hosting of IPL in UAE big boost for T10 league: Haroon Lorgat
KXIP players celebrating after win against MI. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose This year's Indian Premier League has more significance than just eight top-quality franchises coming together to fight for ultimate glory. In the post-corona world, the successful hosting of the league also means that it opens the door for a return of full-fledged cricketing action.

Speaking to ANI, Abu Dhabi T10 cricket's newly appointed Director for Strategy and Development Haroon Lorgat said that it was indeed wonderful to see how the BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board has come together to smoothly host a two-month long event. He goes on to add how that is a definite boost for the T10 league. "I think so (a big boost). To hold a 10-day event is much easier than it is to hold or stage the IPL. The IPL is a big tournament played over two months. It is a huge event and if they can successfully host the IPL as the organisers have shown here in the UAE, I have got no doubt that a 10-day event like the T10 can be easily done. I hope COVID-19 would be behind us and spectators are allowed inside," Lorgat smiled.

Asked what made the former ICC Chief Executive come on board, Lorgat said that he was pretty impressed with what he saw last season and sees the potential in T10 being a game-changer just like T20 had when it burst onto the scene. "For the first time I watched it last year and I was quite impressed by the maturity of the cricketers playing T10 cricket. I would have thought it was short, gimmicky and perhaps like we first viewed T20 cricket when it came out and we didn't think it would be a proper game of cricket."

"Today as you can see T20 is a proper game and there is strategy involved and planning and people study analysis. Everything applies to the game just like it would in the longer format. Similarly, I was quite impressed at the preparation of the coaches like Stephen Fleming, Trevor Bayliss and Andy Flower among others. I expect T10 to develop similarly as T20 has," he pointed. The next edition is set to be played from January 28 to February 6 and as with every league, the organisers of the T10 league are also hoping that the BCCI allows Indian players (at least the retired ones) to participate in the league.

Lorgat believes that it will be a big boost not just for the league, but also the young players who can then go ahead and learn from some of the best players to have played the game. "Without a doubt. If you get Indian players involved in the league, it will enhance the competition. Last year Yuvraj Singh was here, Zaheer Khan played previously. So, a number of former or retired players have participated and if more of them do, there is no doubt that they can lend their experience and pass their knowledge to up and coming cricketers around the world. There is no doubt the event and players would benefit hugely with their involvement," he explained.

A chat with Lorgat cannot be complete without discussing the current state of affairs in Cricket South Africa (CSA). But the former CEO said that he is not someone who can answer if he is in a position to bail CSA out from the current mess it finds itself in. "Well, I don't know. That is something you need to ask Cricket South Africa and the ministers involved, the Olympic body that is involved. I have not been close to it so I cannot answer that for you," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip FT...

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt angry and upset going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challe...

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund...

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020