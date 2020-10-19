Olivia Porter ruled out of WBBL with leg injury

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Olivia Porter has been ruled out of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) due to a leg injury, the club announced on Monday. Porter, who was signed after impressing last season as a Local Replacement Player, has been sidelined by a Tibial Stress Reaction.

"It's like really bad shin splints. Olivia will need three weeks where she's unable to do any impact activities - so that's bowling and running," said the club's official website quoted Thunder physiotherapist Katie Ryan as saying. "She's a fast bowler and that's a high impact activity. Besides not running for three weeks, she'll need a slow, progressive return to loading over another three-to-four weeks. The timeline for Olivia's recovery means she'll be unavailable for the regular season," Ryan added.

The 18-year-old cricketer said while she was disappointed by the setback, she'd do everything possible to return to the cricket field while cheering on Sydney Thunder. "I'm looking forward to seeing the WBBL competition thrive, especially during these hard times. And I really hope to see the Thunder do really well this season," said Porter.

On the opening day of WBBL, a total of four matches will be played. The first match of the tournament will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. (ANI)