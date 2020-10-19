Left Menu
Prosecutor recommends suspended sentences for Golden Dawn

The lengthy sentencing procedure caps a marathon, politically charged five-year trial that involved 68 defendants, dozens of lawyers and encompassed four cases, including the fatal stabbing of a left-wing Greek rap singer, and physical attacks on Egyptian fishermen and left-wing activists. Party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and another five leading former lawmakers received 13-year prison sentences last week after being convicted of running the party like a criminal organisation.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:59 IST
A prosecutor on Monday recommended that all former lawmakers of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party who have been convicted and sentenced to prison for leading or participating in a criminal organisation should be allowed to remain free until their appeal has been heard. Prosecutor Adamantia Economou argued that none of the former lawmakers was a flight risk or at risk of re-offending while they remain out of jail, and said most had a clean criminal record prior to this.

A final decision on whether the sentences will be suspended pending appeal is to be made by the panel of judges trying the case following summations by defense lawyers, and is expected either Monday night or Tuesday morning. The lengthy sentencing procedure caps a marathon, politically charged five-year trial that involved 68 defendants, dozens of lawyers and encompassed four cases, including the fatal stabbing of a left-wing Greek rap singer, and physical attacks on Egyptian fishermen and left-wing activists.

Party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and another five leading former lawmakers received 13-year prison sentences last week after being convicted of running the party like a criminal organisation. A sixth was sentenced to 10 years, while 11 other former lawmakers were convicted of participating in a criminal organisation and received sentences of between five and seven years. A total of 57 party members and associates were convicted on October 7, mostly for involvement in violent attacks and participating in a criminal organisation.

