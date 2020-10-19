Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yokohama returns to Indian National Rally Championship

They will not only be coming on as partners but will also be competing in the championship proper under the banner "Team Yokohama." Their team line-up comprises defending champion Chetan Shivram, Denn Thimmaiya, Lokesh Gowda, Vaibhav Marathe and Arjun Rao. Thimmaiya will be competing in INRC 1 category driving the R2 Cedia, while Gowda and Shivram driving Cedia and Polo respectively will be leading their team's charge in INRC 2 category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:14 IST
Yokohama returns to Indian National Rally Championship

The FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 will see a strong Japanese presence with tyre major Yokohama making a comeback into the country's premier motorsport championship. Yokohama, which has made its presence felt across the Indian market over the last decade will once again associate with INRC, a welcome development for the sport in the country with scheduling going haywire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They will not only be coming on as partners but will also be competing in the championship proper under the banner "Team Yokohama." Their team line-up comprises defending champion Chetan Shivram, Denn Thimmaiya, Lokesh Gowda, Vaibhav Marathe and Arjun Rao.

Thimmaiya will be competing in INRC 1 category driving the R2 Cedia, while Gowda and Shivram driving Cedia and Polo respectively will be leading their team's charge in INRC 2 category. Rao will compete in INRC 3 driving a Polo and Marathe, driving a City -VTEC will exhibit his skills in INRC 4. The team will be driving on Flagship ADVAN rally tyres, 185/65R15 A035 and 185/60R15 A035 for the Gravel sections and 185/60R13 A021 and 190/580R15 A006T for Tarmac sections.

Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club is delighted at this new development. "This is a great achievement on our part to be able to bring on such a reputed brand on-board the INRC. It is wonderful to have them with us and I really would like to thank them for showing their faith in the property," he said. The 2020 Indian National Rally Championship will see a shortened calendar and will have a total of five rounds instead of six with two to be held in Itanagar in December, followed by three in South India (Coimbatore, Hampi and Bengaluru). The complete season will be wrapped up in a month and a half.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gifts bicycles to dabbawalas

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday gifted bicycles to several dabbawalas at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.The keys of 12 bicycles were handed over by Koshyari to the dabbawalas.Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Associati...

FACTBOX-Wales to impose a two-week 'fire-break' lockdown as COVID-19 spreads

Wales said it would impose a two-week fire-break lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers would have to stay at home to battle an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Following are the details- The ...

Shashi Tharoor misusing IT panel to 'catch media attention', alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and alleged that senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has started Catch the Media Attention campaign by misusing the platform of the Standing Committee on Information...

Belgium says COVID-19 situation now worse than spring wave

The health situation in Belgium is worse than in March during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases of infection reaching new highs and the number of people in hospital doubling each week, officials said on Monday.The situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020