IPL 13: Wicket holding up so bowling slow is key, says RR spinner Gopal

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:49 IST
IPL 13: Wicket holding up so bowling slow is key, says RR spinner Gopal
Rajasthan Royals' spinner Shreyas Gopal in action against CSK (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Shreyas Gopal's figures of 1/14 from his four overs and Rahul Tewatia's figures of 1/18 were the highlights of the first innings in their game against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Monday as CSK finished with 125/5 in their 20 overs. It was another struggle for CSK in the batting department in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And had it not been for the 28-ball 28 by skipper MS Dhoni and the unbeaten 30-ball 35 by Ravindra Jadeja, CSK would have finished way less.

But Royals spinner Gopal feels that the wicket is slow and is taking turn and it isn't the easiest of wickets to be batting on. "Earlier there was a bit of spin, not sure how it'll be right now. More than spin, it was holding up. You had to bowl slow and make it harder for them to hit the ball, and that was the plan with Tewatia. We understand each others' bowling well," Gopal explained in a chat with the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

Asked if RR can change their fortunes and make it to the finishing line in this game, Gopal said that taking the game deep will be the key factor and Rajasthan should end on the winning side. "Hopefully it's a chaseable target. We need to take the game as deep as possibly with wickets in hand - that should be the best way to approach this chase," he pointed.

