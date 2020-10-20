Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Uncapped Bower, Kirifi called into New Zealand squad

Bower and Kirifi were called in by coach Ian Foster to cover the possible absence of Joe Moody through concussion, while Nepo Laulala and Ardie Savea are to remain temporarily in New Zealand on paternity leave. Lock Mitchell Dunshea and midfield backs Ngani Laumape and Peter Umaga-Jensen, who were brought into the squad as injury cover during the two Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia, have been added to the squad.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 20-10-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 08:52 IST
Rugby-Uncapped Bower, Kirifi called into New Zealand squad

Uncapped prop George Bower and loose forward Du'Plessis Kirifi have been called into New Zealand's Rugby Championship squad, the team said on Tuesday. Bower and Kirifi were called in by coach Ian Foster to cover the possible absence of Joe Moody through concussion, while Nepo Laulala and Ardie Savea are to remain temporarily in New Zealand on paternity leave.

Lock Mitchell Dunshea and midfield backs Ngani Laumape and Peter Umaga-Jensen, who were brought into the squad as injury cover during the two Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia, have been added to the squad. An initial 36-man All Blacks squad heads to Sydney on Sunday for the abridged Rugby Championship with Australia and Argentina after the world champion Springboks withdrew last week.

Savea and Laulala will join the team later. Backs: Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber.

Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu, Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Samuel Whitelock, George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched at Rs 23,990; pre-order begins today

Oppo has launched a new special edition of the F17 Pro smartphone in India. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Matte Gold color option with a blue and gold gradient finish and will go on sale on October 23 via AmazonThe Oppo F17 Pro...

Argentina passes 1 million cases as virus hits Latin America

At the edge of Argentina in a city known as The End of the World, many thought they might be spared from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sitting far from the South American nations bustling capital, health workers in Ushuaia were ini...

Facebook AI's new MMT model translates directly btw 100 languages

Facebook AI has developed a new multilingual machine translation MMT model that can directly translate between any pair of 100 languages as opposed to most other artificial intelligence-powered translation systems that typically translate u...

Maha: Lost minor siblings reunited with parents in Thane

Two minor sisters, aged 2 and 3, who got separated from their parents here in Maharashtra, were reunited with them by police within a few hours, an official said on Tuesday. Some policemen found the two girls crying on a roadside at Khon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020