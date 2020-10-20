Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games after suffering the injury in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Pant may be back for the game against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:41 IST
IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games after suffering the injury in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Pant may be back for the game against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, a DC source said that the keeper has been constantly working on his hamstring with the physio and Pant is now fit to go. A final call is expected before the toss on Tuesday if DC will allow him to play or give him a game more before he returns to the field. "He has been working closely with the physio and trainer and has completed sessions without any trouble and is fit. A final call is expected to be taken before toss but Pant is likely to play against Punjab," the source said.

Speaking ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals on October 14, skipper Shreyas Iyer had spoken about missing Pant's presence in the XI. "We have got nice back-ups who can come and perform, we are definitely missing him as a wicket-keeping all-rounder. We have other players as well who can be equally good and they can perform for the team anytime," Iyer said at the toss.

Interestingly, Pant was also seen undergoing a fitness test before the game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A Delhi Capitals source had confirmed on October 13 that Pant had suffered a tear after it was initially thought to be just a hamstring pull. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," the source had said.

Pant had on October 9 limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares claw higher as economic recovery quickens

China shares ended higher on Tuesday in a relatively tepid session, as optimism over recovering consumption lifted the benchmark index, though data showed a slowdown in new home price growth in the worlds second-largest economy. At the clo...

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance 'ex post facto', NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage.

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance ex post facto, NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage....

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020