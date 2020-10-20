Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia coach Arnold ponders job offers - agent

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:58 IST
Soccer-Australia coach Arnold ponders job offers - agent

Graham Arnold has received two offers to walk away from his job as coach of the Australia national team, his agent has told local media. Arnold took over as Socceroos coach after the 2018 World Cup having led both Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC to A-League titles during a successful career in club management.

"There have been two offers that Graham has received but we are not in a position to comment on them now," his agent Tony Rallis told The Age. The newspaper reported that one of the offers was from six-times South Korean champions FC Seoul and that Arnold would need to make a decision as early as Wednesday.

Australia have not played for almost a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential international friendlies against the United States and England before the end of the year have yet to be confirmed. Arnold, 57, is also responsible for the under-23 team and would have overseen their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics had the Games not been postponed for a year because of the global health crisis.

Dutchman Bert van Marwijk led the Socceroos at the last World Cup finals after his predecessor Ange Postecoglou quit in late 2017 to take over at Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign succeeds with 65 per cent reduction in malaria cases

Raipur Chattisgarh India, October 20 ANINewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 per cent in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared...

China shares claw higher as economic recovery quickens

China shares ended higher on Tuesday in a relatively tepid session, as optimism over recovering consumption lifted the benchmark index, though data showed a slowdown in new home price growth in the worlds second-largest economy. At the clo...

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance 'ex post facto', NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage.

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance ex post facto, NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage....

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020