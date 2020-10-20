IPL 13: Buttler seeks improvement despite win against CSK

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler said his team gave away extra 10 to 15 runs during the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and stressed that they need to improve fielding. Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

"I think we could still improve our fielding. We gave 10 or 15 away in the field," Buttler said in a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle. Apart from fielding, Buttler was satisfied with the team's performance against the MS Dhoni-led side. He also praised bowlers Jofra Archer, Shreyas Goyal and Rahul Tewatia as they helped restrict CSK to a small total.

Batting first, CSK scored 125 in the allotted twenty overs. Rajasthan Royals chased down the target of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Buttler played a match-winning knock of 70* runs while Steve Smith played an unbeaten inning of 26 runs. "It was a much-needed win. I think it was a pretty good performance with the ball. Jofra has been fantastic and Shreyas and Rahul were also brilliant," Buttler said.

Rajasthan Royals, sitting on the fifth spot on the points table, will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 22. (ANI)