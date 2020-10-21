Left Menu
Cycling-O'Connor takes 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet

Australian Ben O'Connor won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday.

Australian Ben O'Connor won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday. O'Connor gave the NTT team, who are looking for a sponsor for next year, a much-needed win as he prevailed from the day's 18-man breakaway ahead of Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner and Belgian Thomas de Gendt.

Portuguese Almeida faced only one brief attack from Australian Jai Hindley in the final climb up to Madonna di Campiglio as he stayed 17 seconds ahead of Dutch Wilco Kelderman in the overall standings. Kelderman's Sunweb team mate Hindley lies 2:58 off the pace.

There will be no hiding among the top favourites in the 18th stage on Thursday, however, as it takes the peloton over 207km to the Laghi di Cancano, through the Passo Stelvio, 2,756 metres above sea level where the temperatures are expected to be just above 0°C. It might be the last chance to make big differences as Saturday's 20th stage could be totally reshaped and avoid the punishing Col d'Agnel and Col d'Izoard in France.

The mayor of Briancon, at the bottom of the descent from the Col d'Izoard, said on Wednesday he could not have the race go through the town amid COVID-19 restrictions in France. Giro organisers, however, have yet to announce a new route for the stage, but any change would surely make it less demanding.

