IPL 13: Chahal praises Siraj for starting well against KKR

With the top four back in the hut by the fifth over, the writing was always on the wall and Kolkata Knight Riders failed to recover from the early blows to end on 84/8 in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show as he not only became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs on the trot, but also finished with three wickets, giving away just eight runs.

The pacer was well supported by Yuzvendra Chahal as the top wicket-taker for RCB in this edition so far scalped two wickets from his quota and gave away just 15 runs. The leg-spinner praised Siraj for showing the way. "When you get 3-4 wickets in the first six overs you don't need to do much and you can bowl openly, so great bowling by Siraj," Chahal told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

Commenting on the way the whole strategy was planned in the middle, Chahal said: "Washington was going to bowl the last over of the powerplay, but Virat called Siraj back. Virat told me from slip to bowl it wider, and I took a chance with the batsmen looking to target the shorter boundaries." Kolkata's total is the lowest in the history of the Indian Premier League for a side which has batted the full 20 overs. The previous lowest was 92/8 by Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in Durban back in 2009.