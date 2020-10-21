Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Swiss crowd limits reduced as COVID-19 rate soars

FC Basel were told they could only have 1,000 fans at home matches on Wednesday while FC Sion were ordered to play behind closed doors as local authorities in Switzerland cut crowd limits at soccer matches amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST
Soccer-Swiss crowd limits reduced as COVID-19 rate soars

FC Basel were told they could only have 1,000 fans at home matches on Wednesday while FC Sion were ordered to play behind closed doors as local authorities in Switzerland cut crowd limits at soccer matches amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the Swiss Football League said that Basel's next match, at home to Lausanne on Sunday, had been postponed because the team were in quarantine after one player tested positive following a training session. Basel's previous match at FC Zurich had also been called off.

Although the federal government last month said that professional soccer and ice hockey clubs could have stadiums up to two-thirds full, the final word lies with local authorities who have imposed new limits. On Sunday, Young Boys Bern were also ordered to limit spectators to 1,000. FC Basel president Roland Heri said the club, who had nearly 10,000 fans for a recent home game against FC Luzern, regretted the decision on fans, adding that they had introduced effective health measures.

"It is a stab in the heart for all football and sports fans, it hits us very hard," he said in a club statement. "(It is) a great pity in view of the enormous efforts that were necessary to create the current protection concept. The protection concept in St. Jakob-Park was implemented in an exemplary manner by the fans in the match against FC Luzern and worked very well."

He said that the lack of matchday revenue would create an "existential" challenge for the 20-times Swiss champions. Sion president Christian Constantin, meanwhile, told Le Matin newspaper that it would be better to suspend the league and restart with a shortened competition in the New Year.

Switzerland has recorded nearly 400 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, one of the highest rates in Europe. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's groups call for nationwide protest against Hathras gang-rape

A group of womens organisations have called for a nationwide protest on October 29 against the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A joint statement sig...

Democrats bring out their biggest star - Barack Obama - to stump for Biden

Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states with just 13 days to go in the cam...

Doctors consulting experts on Soumitra's neurological condition

Doctors treating legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with coronavirus about a fortnight ago and has since tested negative, are consulting experts for his neurological condition and he might requi...

Bangladeshi protestors say death penalty not the answer to rise in rape

Protesters took to Dhakas streets on Wednesday to demand action on rising rape cases in Bangladesh, saying a new law that expanded the use of the death penalty was not enough to bring about real change.Womens rights campaigners are demandin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020