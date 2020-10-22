Left Menu
Golf-Scott withdraws from Zozo after testing positive for COVID-19

The Zozo Championship debuted as Japan's first PGA Tour sanctioned event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba last year but was relocated to the United States this year due to logistical problems posed by the ongoing pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives worldwide. The tournament, expected to be the last event for many ahead of the Masters, which was rescheduled to Nov. 12-15, features a 78-man field filled with top talent and with no cut.

Updated: 22-10-2020 01:42 IST
Australian Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Scott, the winner of 14 PGA Tour titles, last competed in September's U.S. Open and was expected to be among the biggest names at the tournament, which was relocated to Thousand Oaks, California, due to the pandemic. "While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall," said world number 15 Scott, who won the Masters in 2013.

First alternate Jim Herman will replace Scott in the competition, the PGA Tour said. The American won the Wyndham Championship in August. The Zozo Championship debuted as Japan's first PGA Tour sanctioned event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba last year but was relocated to the United States this year due to logistical problems posed by the ongoing pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives worldwide.

The tournament, expected to be the last event for many ahead of the Masters, which was rescheduled to Nov. 12-15, features a 78-man field filled with top talent and with no cut. It will not feature any spectators.

