Australia scraps plans for games in Europe amid COVID spike
"Regrettably, the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 landscape across Europe has provided complexities and risks to assemble players from across Europe and Asia and, following the latest advice from medical professionals, FFA will not be proceeding with activities in Europe at this time," FFA said in a statement on Thursday. The November break is the final international window of 2020, meaning the Socceroos —who were last in action last November — are set to go without international football for the entire calendar year.
Football Federation Australia says it has cancelled plans for its national teams to hold European training camps in November because of the "ongoing and evolving risks associated with COVID-19." Plans had been in the advanced stages for two international friendlies in London in November but the FFA had to withdraw because countries in Europe are experiencing a resurgence of coronavirus infections after successfully slowing outbreaks during the middle of the year. "Regrettably, the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 landscape across Europe has provided complexities and risks to assemble players from across Europe and Asia and, following the latest advice from medical professionals, FFA will not be proceeding with activities in Europe at this time," FFA said in a statement on Thursday.
The November break is the final international window of 2020, meaning the Socceroos —who were last in action last November — are set to go without international football for the entire calendar year. The Matildas last played in March when they secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics with a 2-1 win over Vietnam. AP SSC SSC
